Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

Wasim Iqbal Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned secretaries Industries and Productions, Commerce and Food Security over non-submission of sugar situation report on Wednesday.

Junaid Akbar chaired the meeting of the committee which examined the appropriation accounts for the year 2022-23, Audit Report for the year 2023-24 and Special Audit Report/ Performance Audit Report, Forensic Audit Report, Special Study Report and Sectoral Audit Report of Ministry of Housing and Works for the year 2023-24.

On the side line of the committee meeting, the chairman committee told media persons that the committee had written the three ministries responsible to control sugar pricing in the country to respond, however, no one replied to the committee.

Food minister rebuts reports about sugar price discrepancies

Retail sugar prices have again experienced an abnormal, rapid surge from Rs130 per kg to Rs180 since January 2025.

Despite the ongoing crushing season and the industry’s commitment not to let retail rates raise beyond Rs140-145 in return for permission to export their excess stocks last year.

Last week, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) announced that it is closely monitoring the ongoing sugar crisis and warned of potential enforcement and policy interventions if any anti-competitive behaviour is detected.

The CCP has been actively addressing cartelisation in the sugar industry, striving to ensure fair competition and protect consumers.

In 2020, the commission initiated an inquiry into the sugar sector, uncovering evidence that sugar mills were likely involved in price-fixing and controlling supply through coordinated efforts led by the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA).

As part of the investigation, the CCP conducted raids on PSMA offices.

Currently, there are 127 ongoing cases related to sugar cartelisation, pending across various courts.

This includes 24 cases in the Supreme Court, 25 in the Lahore High Court, six in the Sindh High Court, and 72 in Competition Appellate Tribunal.

