Kashmir dispute: Pakistan says seeking ‘just and lasting’ settlement

NEW YORK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should promote a just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by taking measures to implement its own resolutions.

Fatemi made these remarks while speaking at the UNSC high-level open debate on the topic of ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Adaptability in UN Peace Operations — Responding to New Realities.’

He emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains on the UNSC agenda and awaits a just and final settlement in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, which promise the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination through an UN-supervised plebiscite.

Fatemi also stated that the UNSC should take responsibility to ensure the right to self-determination for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.