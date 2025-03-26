AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UHS to overhaul curricula of 60 postgraduate clinical programmes

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to implement a major revamp of its postgraduate clinical programs, shifting towards a competency-based curriculum.

This decision was taken during a high-level meeting of UHS’s Specialty Advisory Committees on Tuesday, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

Under the new framework, all MD, MS, MDS, and postgraduate diploma programs will be redesigned to focus on skill-based training, ensuring that students acquire modern medical competencies. Essential clinical skills will be embedded in the curriculum from the outset, enhancing the professional training of postgraduate students.

The vice-chancellor directed that the curriculum for 60 postgraduate programs—comprising 48 master’s degrees and 12 diploma programs—be modernized without delay.

Additionally, specialized clinical skills workshops will be introduced to further strengthen hands-on training for residents. To enhance oversight, postgraduate residency programs will be monitored through the UHS online portal, with supervisors required to submit quarterly progress reports through institutional heads.

