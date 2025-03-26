AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

Railways to get more cargo wagons, passenger coaches

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways, Tuesday, was informed that Pakistan Railways (PR) in order to improve the rail passenger services and cargo services is in the process of purchase/ manufacture 820 high capacity freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

The secretary Railway Board, while briefing the committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, said that the initiative was aimed at enhancing trains speed and ensure punctuality, as well as, increase the volume of cargo services which will help generate billions of rupees in revenue for the PR.

The committee members also offered Fateha for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express incident and expressed severe displeasure at the absence of the secretary Ministry of Interior from the important meeting and directed the ministry to ensure his presence in the next meeting for briefing the committee on that incident.

The committee decided to take in-camera briefing on the Jaffar Express incident from the Minister for Railways, inspector general Pakistan Railways Police and the additional secretary Ministry of Interior and praised the bravery and professionalism of the security forces who took part in the rescue operation. The committee decided to take further briefing from the secretary Ministry of Interior during the next meeting.

The secretary Railway Board briefed the committee about the ongoing two mega projects of Pakistan Railways including “Procurement/ manufacturing of 820 high capacity freight wagons and 230 passenger carriages” and “Thar rail connectivity project”. He apprised the committee that total approved cost for 820 high capacity wagons was Rs9.481 billion which now has been revised to Rs17.575 billion, of which, PR has received 430 wagons and 390 remaining wagons are expected to be completed by 31st December 2025. The secretary Railway Board further said that the carrying capacity, operational speed, axle load, and gross load had been increased of those wagons.

He apprised the committee that the approved cost for 230 passenger coaches was Rs21.712 billion which now has been revised to Rs53.392 billion. He said that out of 230 coaches the PR has received 46 coaches and 184 remaining passenger coaches would be completed by 30th June 2027 with significantly improved standard and load capacity.

Lastly, the secretary Railway Board apprised the Committee about Thar Rail Connectivity Project whose administrative approval was taken on 9th May 2024 with a total cost of Rs53.726 billion and had to be completed within two years. He further said that the project was being executed as a Joint Venture Agreement between the Pakistan Railways and the Government of the Sindh with a 50-50 percent cost sharing on the project. The Ministry also showed the videos and pictorial view of both the mega projects to the Committee.

