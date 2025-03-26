KE conducts operation against power theft in Manghopir

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continues its efforts against electricity theft and defaulters.

In collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the power utility conducted an operation in Manghopir Marble Industrial Area, removing 300 kilograms of illegal connections (kundas). Additionally, during an anti-kunda operation in Manghopir, a PMT supplying illegal connections to the industrial area was also removed. However, it was reinstated following assurances from the business community.

Illegal connections compromise network safety protocols, posing risks to KE’s infrastructure and public safety. These operations aim to mitigate losses caused by power theft and enhance community safety by eliminating associated hazards.

Currently, 70% of KE’s network remains exempt from load-shedding, while efforts continue to reduce losses in high-theft areas. Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are key factors in determining the load-shedding schedule for any locality. Areas with lower losses experience minimal or no load-shedding, highlighting the benefits of responsible electricity usage and timely bill payments.

KE urges consumers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage power theft and ensure timely bill payments. These measures are essential for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply across the city. While KE remains committed to its anti-theft efforts, the utility emphasizes that curbing such illegal activities must be a top priority for the authorities to enable a sustainable energy future for all.

