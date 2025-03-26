Hygiene, physical cleanliness help prevent fungal infection: Experts

LAHORE: With a view to raise awareness regarding fungal infections, symptoms, preventive measures and treatment, a walk was organized by Dermatology Department, Lahore General Hospital.

Medical Superintendent LGH Prof. Faryad Hussain, Prof. of Dermatology Dr. Atif Shehzad, Dr. Wajiha Saeed, Dr. Saadia Siddiqui, Dr. Aima Shaheen, Dr. Shaika Ali, and Dr. Samreen Rafi, along with a large number of health professionals participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Atif Shehzad and MS Dr. Faryad Hussain stated that millions of people worldwide are affected by fungal infections every year. These pathogens manifest on human skin, nails, and internal organs, causing discomfort and at times serious health issues, they said.

They emphasized that it is crucial to identify and treat these infections effectively in order to maintain good health and prevent complications. They further highlighted that the importance of maintaining hygiene by keeping the environment clean and paying attention to personal cleanliness as it is considered half of faith in Islam and plays a vital role in preserving human health.

Other speakers explained that fungal infections can be contagious and spread from one person to another, often starting within the body and rapidly spreading to other areas. They elaborated on the symptoms of fungal infections, including itching or rashes, red spots or tightness, fever or headaches, breathing difficulties or coughing and fatigue or headache. They added that fungal infections are typically treated with antifungal medications available in the form of tablets or creams. In severe cases, treatment under the guidance of a doctor is necessary, they said, adding: Worsening of this disease often results from consulting quacks or using folk remedies instead of seeking treatment from certified dermatologists which complicates the condition further.

They urged the people to consult skin specialists for any skin-related issues and avoid using substandard creams as much as possible.

