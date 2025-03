ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Tuesday, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, said a press release.

Federal Ombudsman presents the institution’s report for the year 2024 to the president. Federal Ombudsman received a record 226,000 complaints in the year 2024, report said.

According to the report, Federal Ombudsman received 17 percent more complaints than in the year 2023.

