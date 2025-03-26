AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

CDA directed to complete Business Facilitation Centre

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the early completion of Business Facilitation Center (BFC) designed for providing all necessary services to the investor under one roof.

The SAPM, while chairing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday, outlined the key features of the Business Facilitation Center aimed at providing investors with all necessary facilities under one roof.

As per official documents, 98 per cent of the under construction centre has been completed and will soon be available for serving the investors. The total cost of the BFC is almost Rs500 million. The 12,000 square-foot facility is a joint collaboration between the CDA and the Board of Investment (BOI).

Haroon Akhtar further emphasised that the remaining construction of the Business Facilitation Center will be completed soon and the center will be made functional at the earliest. “The foundation of this business facilitation center was laid following the prime minister’s instructions, with the objective of making it easier for investors,” he added.

Haroon Akhtar assured that for the convenience of investors, relevant officers will be available at every counter to assist them. “The prime minister’s vision is to provide investors with the maximum facilities in the shortest possible time,” he added.

Additionally, he stressed that the centre will have an effective monitoring system to address complaints and give due importance to consumer suggestions.

