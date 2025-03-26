CDA approves QR code payment system for businesses, eateries

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved the introduction of a QR code payment system for businesses, restaurants, and commercial hubs in Islamabad to promote a cashless economy.

This initiative aims to modernise financial transactions, enhance transparency, and facilitate digital payments across the city.

A high-level meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was held on Tuesday at CDA headquarters to review Islamabad’s transition into Pakistan’s first fully digital city.

Key decisions were made regarding digital infrastructure, modern traffic management, and e-governance.

Senior officials from the CDA Board and relevant departments attended the meeting.

Chairman Randhawa emphasised that Islamabad’s digital transformation will serve as a model for the entire country. He stressed the need for smart traffic management, cashless transactions, and digital governance to improve efficiency and public convenience.

The meeting focused on implementing a modern traffic management system incorporating drone surveillance, real-time congestion analysis using Google data, and automated speed monitoring. Immediate steps will be taken at 11 key locations in the city to alleviate traffic congestion, with further studies underway for additional areas.

To accelerate the adoption of a cashless economy, the QR code payment system will be introduced in Blue Area, Food Street, and parking plazas as part of the initial phase.

Additionally, businesses integrating with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through digital payment systems may receive incentives. Consumers will have the option to choose between digital and cash payments.

The CDA is also considering providing free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet in phases across the city. It was noted that the CDA’s One Window Operation has already been fully digitised, with all payments processed online.

Randhawa stated that the digital payment and cashless system will enhance transparency while ensuring modern facilities for the public. He reaffirmed the CDA’s commitment to transforming Islamabad into a global-standard digital city, setting a benchmark for development and governance in Pakistan.

