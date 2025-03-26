AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

Alhamra hosts calligraphy & painting exhibition

Safdar Rasheed Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:24am

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has unveiled a remarkable Calligraphy and Painting Exhibition at the Allah Bakhsh Art Gallery Alhamra.

Exhibition inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture Punjab, Azma Bokhari, alongside Secretary Information and Culture, Tahir Raza Hamdani, Turkish concolor general Durmas Bastug, Disdier Fabrice Director Alliance Francais, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.

The exhibition, a testament to artistic reverence and devotion, showcases over 150 masterpieces created by 75 students of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, featuring exquisite works in Islamic calligraphy, miniature painting, contemporary abstract art, and mixed media.

Minister Azma Bokhari deeply admired the intricacy and spiritual depth reflected in the artworks, engaging with young artists and commending their exceptional talent. She expressed her appreciation, stating, “Witnessing these calligraphy and painting masterpieces—dedicated to the names of Allah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Quranic verses, Hamd, and Naat—has been an inspiring experience. Punjab is rich in artistic brilliance, and our youth are actively shaping the future of fine arts. The Punjab government remains committed to nurturing their creativity.”

The Government of Punjab stands firmly committed to nurturing every child blessed with artistic talent, ensuring they receive the support needed to refine their craft.

Azma further announced that following Eid, Alhamra will usher in a new wave of creative brilliance, unveiling an array of spectacular programs. Additionally, on April 14, Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with grandeur at Alhamra. The Honourable Chief Minister has reaffirmed that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and Alhamra is playing a pivotal role in bringing this vision to reality.

Recognizing Alhamra’s role in fostering artistic expression, she congratulated the institution, adding, “I commend the leadership of Alhamra for organizing this remarkable exhibition, which truly aligns with the vision of the Chief Minister. The Department of Information and Culture is relentlessly working towards elevating art and culture in Punjab.”

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, highlighted the exhibition as a symbol of artistic dedication and cultural preservation, emphasizing that such initiatives uphold Pakistan’s rich heritage of calligraphy and visual arts.

Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi further stated the overwhelming response from students and visitors is testament to the power of art in bridging tradition and contemporary expression.“

The exhibition will continue at Alhamra until March 28, inviting art enthusiasts to experience a mesmerizing display of devotion, creativity, and artistic excellence.

Alhamra Calligraphy and Painting Exhibition

