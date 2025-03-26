Bilawal condoles death of COAS’s mother

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

In his condolence message, Bilawal said that losing a mother is one of the most profound sorrows in life.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to General Munir and his family, praying that Allah grants them strength and patience in this difficult time.

The PPP chairman prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to find solace and resilience in the face of this irreparable loss.

