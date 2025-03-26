Arrest warrants for Gandapur upheld

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday again upheld the arrest warrant issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case due to his continuous absence in the proceedings.

The court adjourned the audio leak case without proceedings against Gandapur and co-accused Asad Farooq till April 18 as the case was not transferred to the relevant court as well and no judge was transferred to the relevant court.

Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan appeared before the court in a case registered against him and Gandapur at Golra police station.

The co-accused, Farooq, appeared before the court and his attendance was marked by the court.

