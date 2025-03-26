AIRLINK 178.20 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.78%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
CNERGY 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
FCCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.02%)
FFL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
HUBC 142.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
OGDC 230.80 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (2.95%)
PACE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PAEL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
PPL 189.61 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (2.23%)
PRL 37.72 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.19%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
SEARL 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.39%)
SYM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 64.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.39%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,564 Increased By 129.1 (1.04%)
BR30 39,111 Increased By 526.5 (1.36%)
KSE100 117,729 Increased By 1095.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 36,225 Increased By 402.9 (1.12%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

Arrest warrants for Gandapur upheld

Recorder Report Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday again upheld the arrest warrant issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case due to his continuous absence in the proceedings.

The court adjourned the audio leak case without proceedings against Gandapur and co-accused Asad Farooq till April 18 as the case was not transferred to the relevant court as well and no judge was transferred to the relevant court.

Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan appeared before the court in a case registered against him and Gandapur at Golra police station.

The co-accused, Farooq, appeared before the court and his attendance was marked by the court.

