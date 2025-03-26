Al-Qadir Trust scam: IHC defers sentence suspension plea of IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension appeal in 190 million pound case.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif on Tuesday heard the case and adjourned the hearing due to the absence of the lead defense lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar.

During the hearing, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen requested the court to schedule the hearing at a later time, as the main counsel was coming from the Supreme Court.

However, Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar said that the case would be scheduled after the Eid holidays.

Founder PTI Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi approached the IHC seeking suspension of their sentences in 190 million pound case. They moved the court through their counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and cited the State and chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.

Counsel Salman stated in petition that the petitioners were convicted by the Accountability Court (I) Islamabad through judgment dated 17.01.2025, wherein, they were held guilty for commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined u/s 9(a)(ii)(iv)(vi) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and Imran was sentenced u/s 10(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 (Fourteen) years and fine amounting to Rs10,00,000.

Through the instant petition, they sought indulgence of this court for “Suspension” of conviction and sentence awarded to them, till the final disposal of the main appeal already filed in the IHC.

The counsel contended that the petitioner is quite aggrieved and frustrated with the malicious campaign of political victimisation the sole agenda of which is to keep him detained for an indefinite period of time.

He added that the allegations levelled against the petitioner does not find any support from the evidence produced during the trial in support of the baseless and frivolous accusations, therefore, petitioners craved for the kind indulgence of this court for grant of “Suspension of Sentence”.

Safdar stated that petitioner Imran is a 72-years old, former prime minister who has been awarded sentence solely to keep him away from political the arena and post-arrest bail of petitioner was confirmed by the divisional bench of IHC on 14.05.2024 by taking into account the frivolous nature of allegations.

The petitioners have prayed that conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court vide impugned judgment dated 17.01.2025 may kindly be suspended and petitioners may kindly be released till the final disposal of Criminal Appeal No 63 of 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025