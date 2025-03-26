AIRLINK 178.20 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.78%)
BOP 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
FFL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
HUBC 142.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.58%)
HUMNL 13.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.45%)
OGDC 232.60 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (3.75%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 48.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.25%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.57%)
PRL 37.61 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.9%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
SEARL 99.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
SYM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 10.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.6%)
WAVESAPP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,548 Increased By 113.4 (0.91%)
BR30 38,986 Increased By 401.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 117,852 Increased By 1219.3 (1.05%)
KSE30 36,271 Increased By 449.8 (1.26%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

RUDA to transform Booti dumpsite into carbon credit project

Itrat Bashir Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is taking a major step toward environmental sustainability by transforming the Mehmood Booti dumpsite into Pakistan’s first carbon credit project, and it has allocated Rs 5 billion for this project.

Spanning 43 acres, the landfill has accumulated 13 million tons of waste since 1997, causing severe pollution and methane emissions. This initiative will not only reduce environmental hazards but also integrate the site into Pakistan’s green economy. With Rs 5 billion investment, the RUDA will rehabilitate the site by capturing methane emissions and converting them into usable energy. It will cut carbon output by one million tons over 15 years, equivalent to removing 22,000 cars annually.

Moreover, aligned with global carbon credit mechanisms, the project will generate 100,000 tons of carbon credits annually, contributing Rs 2 billion in annual revenue.

Additionally, the site will be repurposed into an urban forest and solar park, promoting biodiversity and clean energy.

Commenting on the project, RUDA Director Environment and Climate Change Ahad Yousaf Khan highlighted the significance of this initiative and termed this project as a game-changer for Pakistan’s climate strategy.

“By reducing emissions through carbon credit mechanisms, we are turning waste into economic and environmental treasure. RUDA is committed to pioneering sustainable urban solutions that align with global best practices,” she added.

According to her, this landmark initiative underscores RUDA’s commitment to reshaping urban landscapes with cutting-edge climate solutions, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in Pakistan.

RUDA is taking decisive action to reclaim and repurpose this land into a productive urban asset. The Rs 5 billion allocation reflects RUDA’s commitment to sustainable urban transformation, ensuring that Lahore’s development aligns with global climate action and economic resilience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

RUDA carbon credit project Booti dumpsite

Comments

200 characters

RUDA to transform Booti dumpsite into carbon credit project

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

Read more stories