PMD issues drought alert amid severe water shortages

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued drought alert which is the continuation of drought advisory issued earlier in January, 2025.

According to the PMD, there is acute shortage of stored water in the Tarbela and Mangla dams and water in different rivers is flowing at extreme low level. The mean temperature during March 2025 in the lower half of the country is 2-3 C above than normal. The consecutive dry days in some of the southern parts have even exceeded 200 days.

It added that the recent rainfall spells in the country have improved drought conditions in central and upper parts of the country but drought conditions are still continued in Sindh, southern parts of Balochistan and lower eastern plain areas of Punjab. Overall, below normal rainfall (-40%) is observed across Pakistan from 01st Sept 2024 to 21st March, 2025. The major rainfall deficits were observed in Sindh (-62%), Balochistan (-52%) and Punjab (-38%).

Keeping in view the current weather situation and seasonal climate outlook, the PMD has feared that the drought situation may exacerbate and intensify in the following drought affected areas of the country.

The National Drought Monitoring & Early Warning Centre (NDMC), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), is continuously monitoring the meteorological conditions over the country. The emergence of flash drought is also anticipated in upcoming months in light of the lasting rainfall deficit as well as the increasing temperatures in months to come, as per the climatology of the country.

The PMD has advised to all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for drought prone areas. farmers/agriculturists are advised to keep themselves updated from PMD website. Meanwhile, he Met Office has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few hailstorm/snowfall over high mountains) from 25th to 27th March. In its latest forecast, it has predicted that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western/upper parts of the country on 24th March (night) and affect upper and central parts from 25th to 27th March.

According to the forecast, wind-dust storm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc. Moderate to few heavy rainfalls may cause landslides/slippery conditions on the roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli during the forecast period. Heavy rain may generate flash flood in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra on 26th & 27th March. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during forecast period. Windstorm/hailstorm may be destructive for the standing crops over the plains of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

