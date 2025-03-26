Water hugely undervalued and underpriced in Pakistan

According to a Business Recorder news item, “the Ministry of Water Resources has proposed 33 new water sector projects, with a total estimated cost of Rs 424.128 billion, for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for 2025-26. An allocation of Rs 42.432 billion has been sought for the fiscal year”.

In my view, the foregoing clearly suggests that the government has finally appreciated the criticality of water, shortage of infrastructure, and the risks associated with its overuse and depletion. That the country is nearing severe water crisis is a fact.

It could turn into a water-scarce country from a water-stressed country in the near future, although water scarcity is already affecting millions in the country due to growing population, climate change, mismanagement and, above all, lack of investment in this natural resource.

More importantly, water is hugely undervalued and underpriced in the country. We as a nation are required to protect and preserve all the water resources for ourselves and our future generations.

Dilawwar Ujjan (Sukkur)

