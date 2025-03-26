AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-26

Water hugely undervalued and underpriced in Pakistan

Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

According to a Business Recorder news item, “the Ministry of Water Resources has proposed 33 new water sector projects, with a total estimated cost of Rs 424.128 billion, for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for 2025-26. An allocation of Rs 42.432 billion has been sought for the fiscal year”.

In my view, the foregoing clearly suggests that the government has finally appreciated the criticality of water, shortage of infrastructure, and the risks associated with its overuse and depletion. That the country is nearing severe water crisis is a fact.

It could turn into a water-scarce country from a water-stressed country in the near future, although water scarcity is already affecting millions in the country due to growing population, climate change, mismanagement and, above all, lack of investment in this natural resource.

More importantly, water is hugely undervalued and underpriced in the country. We as a nation are required to protect and preserve all the water resources for ourselves and our future generations.

Dilawwar Ujjan (Sukkur)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

water crisis water related issues

Comments

200 characters

Water hugely undervalued and underpriced in Pakistan

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories