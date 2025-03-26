Freshwater ecosystems in South Asia: WWF, GSK announce multi-million-pound partnership

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking initiative to combat water stress and safeguard biodiversity, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and biopharma GSK have announced a multi-million-pound partnership to conserve and restore freshwater ecosystems in South Asia.

The collaboration, set to run until 2030, will focus on the water-stressed Indus River Basin in Pakistan and the Sutlej River Basin in India—critical regions for both biodiversity and biopharma production.

The joint effort aims to replenish over 300,000 cubic meters of water and positively impact more than 100,000 people by improving water management and access to clean water. The initiative will also focus on habitat restoration, biodiversity conservation, and monitoring of endangered species such as river dolphins and otters.

Freshwater resources are under increasing pressure worldwide, posing risks to human health, local communities, and industries reliant on water, including biopharma. By implementing nature-based solutions, WWF and GSK seek to enhance ecosystem resilience while promoting sustainable business practices.

With GSK operating three manufacturing sites in the targeted river basins, employing over 800 people, and working with numerous suppliers in the region, the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. The partnership will focus on key areas including sustainable water management, efficient water usage in local farms and industries, and the establishment of early warning systems for flood-prone regions.

Regis Simard, President of GSK’s Global Supply Chain, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “We are delighted to be working with WWF to help drive positive change in water-stressed regions where we have manufacturing sites and key suppliers. Ensuring sustainable water supply allows us to continue developing life-saving medicines while contributing to environmental conservation.”

WWF-Pakistan’s Director General, Hammad Naqi Khan, underscored the urgency of addressing water challenges, warning that climate change, water scarcity, and pollution pose severe threats to public health and economic stability. “Companies like GSK are setting an example by not only minimizing water usage but also investing in water replenishment initiatives,” he noted.

The WWF’s latest Living Planet Report reveals an 85 percent decline in freshwater wildlife populations since 1970, making river conservation more critical than ever. WWF-Pakistan’s Director of Freshwater, Sohail Ali Naqvi, highlighted the multiple threats facing the Indus River Basin, including pollution, reduced water flow, and habitat destruction. “Protecting and restoring these resources is crucial to WWF’s mission to reverse biodiversity loss,” he added.

