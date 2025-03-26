AIRLINK 177.68 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.49%)
BOP 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
HUBC 142.75 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
OGDC 232.00 Increased By ▲ 7.81 (3.48%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.12%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
POWER 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PPL 189.09 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (1.95%)
PRL 37.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.84%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
SEARL 99.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.72%)
SYM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 10.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,548 Increased By 113.4 (0.91%)
BR30 38,986 Increased By 401.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 117,785 Increased By 1151.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 36,234 Increased By 412.4 (1.15%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

GM, Hyundai in talks to share pickups and electric vans in N America

Reuters Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:58am

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor and General Motors are close to finalizing a deal for Hyundai to share two electric commercial van models with the US auto giant, according to a source familiar with the talks and Hyundai documents reviewed by Reuters.

In return, GM might provide Hyundai with pickup trucks to sell under its own brand in North America, the source said.

Such arrangements could kick off a broader partnership as the companies, two of the world’s largest automakers, hold wide-ranging discussions, the source said. The documents reviewed by Reuters show Hyundai is considering deals with GM that include joint purchasing or development involving computing chips, next-generation batteries and battery materials.

Like many global automakers, GM and Hyundai are facing rising competition from Chinese EV makers and the threat of a globaltrade war, prompting them to look to share products to slash spending.

Hyundai would produce vans to be sold under both its own and GM brands, initially importing them from South Korea, according to the documents and the person familiar with the talks. But Hyundai is considering manufacturing the vans in North America by 2028. The person said Hyundai is exploring building a new plant, adding production to an existing facility or contracting out the manufacturing.

The talks on pickups focus on GM sharing its midsized trucks, branded as the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon in the United States, one of the sources said. Hyundai also wants to sell a version of GM’s popular full-sized pickups, the source said, but GM hasn’t put that option on the table.

Any pickup-sharing deal likely will take longer to finalize than the commercial van arrangement, the person said.

The automakers are also discussing the possibility of Hyundai providing GM with compact SUVs it could add to its product line-up in Brazil, the source said.

Hyundai said in January that it is in talks to supply electric commercial vehicles to GM as part of a preliminary agreement to explore how the automakers could cooperate on vehicles, supply chains and clean-energy technologies to cut costs and speed development.

Details of the partnership talks, including a potential pickup sharing deal, are reported here for the first time.

General Motors declined to comment on specifics of the negotiations but said in a statement: “Both companies continue to explore potential areas of collaboration.”

Hyundai said in a statement that nothing has been finalized in ongoing talks but that the automakers are exploring deals “across key strategic areas.”

Chinese EV producers have upended the auto industry with high-tech, low-cost models and GM is among many legacy automakers losing sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, and aiming to boost revenues elsewhere. Hyundai’s business in China is minimal but it faces the threat of Chinese exports globally.

Both automakers also face geopolitical tensions heightened by tariffs being levied or threatened by US President Donald Trump, which could curtail their ability to use imported components and push them to set up more US manufacturing.

Tariff threats are also adding uncertainty to the GM-Hyundai partnership talks, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A commercial van deal could help GM better compete with the Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster without the major investment of developing its own model, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at research firm Auto Forecast Solutions.

GM needs new commercial vans, he said, because it is expected to phase out production of its decades-old Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans soon.

Hyundai is considering sharing its compact electric commercial vans based on its ST1 electric commercial vehicle. It would also give GM a larger electric commercial van that Hyundai is developing to challenge the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, according to the documents and one of the sources. The two automakers might share sales and service networks for the vans, the Hyundai documents show.

Hyundai Motor General Motors share electric vans

Comments

200 characters

GM, Hyundai in talks to share pickups and electric vans in N America

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

Read more stories