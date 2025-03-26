FFC holds 47th AGM

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its 47th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday at FFC Corporate Head Office, Sona Tower, Rawalpindi, having a quorum of 56 percent with representation either in person or through video conferencing and proxies.

Individual shareholders as well as all major equity holders including Fauji Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, NAFA, NIT, APF, Atlas and representatives from various other corporate bodies and institutions attended the meeting.

Brig Khurram Shahzada (retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house. The Chairman FFC Board of Directors, Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd) welcomed the participants of the meeting. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer FFC, Jahangir Piracha apprised the shareholders about performance of the Company during the year 2024.

Jahangir Piracha while responding to various queries from shareholders, informed the house about goals and future strategy of the Company. He further assured FFC’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and to provide sustained earnings to the valued shareholders.

