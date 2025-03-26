AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

AKU President receives Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

KARACHI: Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of Aga Khan University (AKU) was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, by the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. Shahabuddin’s significant contributions to the education and health sectors. The timing was particularly meaningful as the award was conferred on Pakistan Day, March 23, a day of national pride.

Dr Shahabuddin’s contributions reflect his loyalty and alignment with AKU’s mission to empower people in the developing world. Since his appointment by AKU’s founding Chancellor, His Late Highness the Aga Khan IV, as President in 2021, the University has continued to positively impact millions of lives and elevate Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. His leadership has played a pivotal role in securing local and international funding to advance development projects in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sitara i Imtiaz AKU Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin

