Karachi Board: grace marks recommended for first-year students

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

KARACHI: A fact-finding inquiry committee, established by the Sindh Assembly to investigate objections regarding Karachi Intermediate Board exam results, has submitted its report.

The report highlights irregularities and mismanagement in various stages of the examination process, including assessment, record-keeping, and mark sheets. Following these findings, the committee has recommended to award grace marks to students.

Committee Chairman and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated that students were treated unfairly by the board, adding that Karachi’s education board has been engaging in malpractice regarding results for the past eight years, which must now be stopped.

Speaking to journalists at the media corner of the Sindh Assembly after the committee meeting on Tuesday, Sardar Ali Shah revealed that the inquiry, led by Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Vice-Chancellor of NED University, uncovered serious irregularities within the board. He stated, “The inquiry committee has been given the authority to identify those responsible, and we will recommend action against such elements as per the rules.”

The minister emphasised that students will not be subjected to injustice. After agreement among committee members, it was recommended that grace marks be added to students’ first-year results— 15% in Physics, 20% in Chemistry, and 15% in Mathematics. He also stressed the need for reforms in the board system, stating that the committee’s mandate will be used to implement reforms in Sindh’s education boards.

“We will continue this process. A centralised system is also needed to oversee board operations,” he added. Expressing concern over the state of affairs, he remarked that the Karachi Intermediate Board had begun operating like a mafia, manipulating the results of students who had previously scored well in their matriculation exams. He pointed out that compared to other boards Karachi’s results were significantly worse, creating a negative impression. “We will present all recommendations from the committee to the Chief Minister of Sindh,” he concluded.

