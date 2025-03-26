Sindh Police to recruit 2,000 ASIs

KARACHI In a significant move to enhance the investigative capacity of the Sindh Police, the Sindh government has decided to appoint 2 thousands Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASIs) Investigation.

This initiative aims to strengthen the police force’s ability to effectively handle criminal cases and improve conviction rates.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Service Structure Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Finance Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi, Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Brahmani, Secretary Law Ali Ahmed Baloach, and other relevant officers from the police department.

The Home Department, following consultation with the Police and Finance Department, had submitted a detailed proposal seeking approval for these posts. To manage the financial implications, 2154 existing posts will be surrendered to accommodate the newly created ASI Investigation positions.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah stated that strengthening the investigation branch had been a longstanding challenge for the Sindh Police. He emphasised that investigation is a crucial component of policing and must be adequately equipped to ensure justice is served. He added that the creation of these posts is a significant step by the Sindh government to address this gap and improve investigative efficiency.

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, while briefing the meeting, explained that the police force had historically focused heavily on recruiting constables, who now make up approximately 92% of the total force. This imbalance had hindered the growth of the investigation branch.

He stated that the induction of ASI Investigation officers will play a vital role in improving investigation standards, ensuring thorough evidence collection, and enhancing conviction rates.

He further noted that effective investigation is the backbone of the criminal justice system, and these newly created posts will empower the police to gather facts, analyze evidence, and build stronger cases to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

In addition to creating new posts, the Home Department has also sought approval for the re-appropriation of 1038 posts, including 2 SPs, 17 DSPs, 114 Inspectors, 308 Sub Inspectors, and 587 Constables from Non-Investigation to Investigation Units within Karachi Range.

This reallocation is aimed at better utilising resources without imposing any additional financial burden.

