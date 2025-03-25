AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian army says Kyiv launched three attacks on civilian energy infrastructure during Russia-US talks

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:14pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine had launched three attacks on Russian civilian energy infrastructure on Monday as Russian and U.S. officials held talks in Saudi Arabia about a possible ceasefire agreement.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukraine on Monday had launched attacks on infrastructure owned by the Rosseti state-owned company, on the Svatovo gas distribution station in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, and on an underground gas storage facility in Crimea.

Russia says it has agreed to a moratorium on its own attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday last week.

Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks

Ukraine has not declared a similar moratorium, but has said it would be willing to do so if a formal agreement setting out the precise terms for such a deal was reached.

“By continuing his daily attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, (Ukrainian President) Zelenskiy is confirming his unwillingness to reach a deal and the impossibility of trusting any guarantees he might give to observe any possible agreements,” the Defence Ministry said in its statement.

Russia Ukraine KYIV Russian army Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missile attack Russia US talks

Comments

200 characters

Russian army says Kyiv launched three attacks on civilian energy infrastructure during Russia-US talks

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles nearly 200 points higher

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

OGDCL expands Reko Diq funding commitment to $627mn

Gold price per tola sheds Rs800 in Pakistan

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from KP’s Shewa discovery

Read more stories