Russian army says Kyiv launched three attacks on civilian energy infrastructure during Russia-US talks

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine had launched three attacks on Russian civilian energy infrastructure on Monday as Russian and U.S. officials held talks in Saudi Arabia about a possible ceasefire agreement.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukraine on Monday had launched attacks on infrastructure owned by the Rosseti state-owned company, on the Svatovo gas distribution station in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, and on an underground gas storage facility in Crimea.

Russia says it has agreed to a moratorium on its own attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday last week.

Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks

Ukraine has not declared a similar moratorium, but has said it would be willing to do so if a formal agreement setting out the precise terms for such a deal was reached.

“By continuing his daily attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, (Ukrainian President) Zelenskiy is confirming his unwillingness to reach a deal and the impossibility of trusting any guarantees he might give to observe any possible agreements,” the Defence Ministry said in its statement.