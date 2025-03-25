AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025
Markets

Copper drifts higher, still under the spell of Trump tariffs

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 04:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices extended gains on Tuesday as traders kept up speculative buying based on expected U.S. tariffs, but concerns persisted that the rally was not based on strong demand.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.4% to $9,997.50 a metric ton by 1030 GMT after gaining 1% on Monday, but shy of its five-month peak of $10,046.50 touched last week.

Traders have been bidding up copper prices especially those in New York, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential tariffs on copper imports to rebuild U.S. production of the metal.

U.S. most active May Comex copper futures climbed 1% to $5.14 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME to $1,350 a ton or about 13%.

“It’s still all about the arbitrage trade and the ability to shift copper to the US, locking in a tiny profit. It looks like the premium is settling into a mid-range between nothing and 25% tariffs,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“This a market which is extremely difficult to trade right now. This is not end-user demand going through the roof. This is a technical transfer of stocks from one location to the next.”

Copper prices climb

There have been worries that siphoning copper to the U.S. would create shortages elsewhere, but that is not showing up in technical indications on the LME market, Hansen added.

The spread between the cash LME and the three-month contract is still at a discount of about $30 a ton instead of a premium, which would indicate shortages.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper climbed 1.2% to 81,910 yuan ($11,281.59) a ton.

A stronger dollar, which ticked up to an almost three-week high on Tuesday after some strong U.S. services data, weighed on metals markets.

A firmer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium eased 0.4% to $2,606 a ton and nickel dipped 0.2% to $15,975, while zinc gained 0.8% to $2,968, lead advanced 0.9% to $2,055.50 and tin rose 0.5% to $34,535.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market US copper

