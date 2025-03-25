From hobby to legend: Pakistan’s gamers forge e-sports into careers

Imagine a packed internet cafe, the air thick with the clatter of keyboards and the roar of virtual gunfire. Once dismissed as a mere pastime, this scene has now become a crucible where Pakistan’s next generation of athletes is being forged: e-sports professionals.

In a nation where cricket reigns supreme, a digital revolution is quietly taking root, transforming pixelated battles into lucrative careers.

For years, Pakistan’s gaming scene was limited to arcades and small local tournaments. However, the rise of affordable internet and smartphone accessibility has changed everything.

PUBG Mobile became a national obsession, while games like Valorant and Tekken cultivated dedicated communities. Meanwhile, FIFA reflected the country’s football passion. Social media platforms like YouTube and Twitch, along with influential streamers, turned gaming from a solitary pastime into a shared spectacle.

Local gaming communities, often organised through Discord and Facebook groups, have fueled this transformation, offering spaces for players to connect, compete, and refine their skills.

First-person shooters like Counter-Strike built an early competitive scene in Pakistan, with local tournaments in the 2010s drawing dedicated players and laying the foundation for today’s e-sports industry.

In contrast to Pakistan, India has established a formal e-sports federation, providing structured support for the industry

The youth factor

Pakistan’s gaming industry is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by a large youth population and increasing government interest. According to Statista, the country’s e-sports market is set for significant expansion, with revenue projected to reach $5.9 million by 2025.

The industry is expected to maintain an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 10.25%, pushing its market volume to $8.7 million by 2029. Among the key revenue streams, media rights are projected to be the leading contributor, generating $2 million in 2025.

Despite this progress, Pakistan’s e-sports sector remains in its early stages compared to global powerhouses like the United States, where the market volume is forecast to reach $1.2 billion in 2025.

However, the local e-sports community is rapidly expanding, with the number of users expected to grow to 6.4 million by 2029. User penetration, currently at 2% in 2025, is projected to increase to 2.4% by 2029, while the average revenue per user (ARPU) is estimated at $1.15.

This steady growth highlights the increasing engagement of Pakistani youth in e-sports, fostering local talent and attracting international sponsors and investors—positioning Pakistan as an emerging player in the global gaming industry.

Monetizing e-sports

Beyond casual gaming, Pakistan’s e-sports market is also evolving, with national tournaments now offering larger prize pools and the country gradually gaining international recognition in competitive gaming. However, significant challenges remain, including inadequate infrastructure, limited financial backing, and the need for stronger government support.

Despite Pakistan’s untapped potential, government support for e-sports is still developing. The country officially recognized e-sports as a regular sport through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 14, 2021, between the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Science Foundation.

Additionally, the E-Pak Initiative recognized e-sports as an industry, laying the foundation for its growth. However, Pakistan still lacks dedicated policies for regulating and promoting competitive gaming. In contrast, India has established a formal e-sports federation, providing structured support for the industry.

However, private sector investment is slowly filling the gap. Telecom companies like Jazz, Telenor, and Zong have started sponsoring gaming tournaments, offering substantial cash prizes and incentives to professional players. Global brands like Red Bull have also contributed significantly, organizing events such as the Red Bull Campus Clutch starting in 2021 and the Red Bull M.E.O. in 2024 in Pakistan, boosting the e-sports ecosystem.

With strategic government policies, Pakistan could leverage such investments to further develop its gaming infrastructure, making e-sports a recognized industry.

A watershed moment for Pakistani e-sports came in 2019, when Arslan Ash shocked the world by winning the EVO Japan championship in Tekken 7. Just months later, he cemented his legacy by claiming the EVO USA title – the first player in history to win both championships in the same year.

“We always had the talent,” explained veteran gaming organiser Majid Khan.

“What we lacked was opportunity and international exposure. Arslan’s success opened doors for an entire generation.”

Beyond Arslan Ash, Pakistan has produced other gaming prodigies. Sumail “Suma1L” Hassan made history by winning The International in Dota 2 at just 16 years old, becoming one of the youngest millionaires in e-sports history.

His journey from Karachi to the global stage proved that with the right opportunities, Pakistani gamers can compete at the highest level.

Gaming in Pakistan isn’t just about competing – it’s also about creating. The country’s game development sector is expanding, offering careers in programming, animation, and design.

Studios like Mindstorm Studios, Caramel Tech Studios, Frag Games, and WeRPlay have already gained international recognition for their game development projects.

Frag Games, known for titles like Cricket Revolution, and WeRPlay, with its work on mobile hits like Burrito Bison, showcase the talent driving this industry forward. With government incentives, funding, and collaboration with international developers, Pakistan could emerge as a major game development hub, contributing to the global gaming economy.

Compared to India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bangladesh, Pakistan’s e-sports scene is still in its early stages. India has attracted major international investments, while the UAE has built a strong gaming infrastructure.

However, Pakistan’s greatest strength lies in its raw, homegrown talent. By learning from these countries and implementing supportive policies, Pakistan can position itself as a regional gaming powerhouse.

The future of e-sports in Pakistan

The future of e-sports in Pakistan is promising. With better infrastructure, increased investment, and greater societal acceptance, gaming has the potential to become a recognized and respected industry. The key lies in fostering a supportive ecosystem—one that nurtures talent, provides opportunities, and removes barriers.

By focusing on developing local talent, improving internet infrastructure, and creating a structured competitive scene, Pakistan can unlock the true potential of its gaming community.

The next global e-sports champion could be practicing right now, in a small internet cafe, waiting for their chance to shine.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners