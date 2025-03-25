AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
Israeli military says it strikes targets at two Syrian bases

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 11:55am

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it struck targets at two Syrian military bases, “Tadmur and T4”, in the province of Homs, citing their military capabilities in a statement.

Israel has stepped up air strikes in Syria in recent months, targeting military sites it says are linked to Iranian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both allies of the former Syrian government.

The province of Homs, home to the T4 and Tadmur airbases, has been repeatedly hit because of its role in regional arms transfers.

The strikes intensified after rebels ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, the culmination of more than a decade of civil war.

Israel has watched the upheaval in Syria with a mixture of hope and concern as it weighs the consequences of one of the most significant strategic shifts in the Middle East in years.

Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: authorities

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an faction that led efforts to topple Assad and was previously affiliated with al Qaeda, has drawn particular scrutiny from the Israelis.

Israel has repeatedly said it will not tolerate the presence of HTS or affiliated groups in southern Syria, and has called for the area to be demilitarised.

Since then, Israel has expanded its operations to targets in Latakia and near the Lebanese border, citing growing concerns over Iranian entrenchment and regional instability.

