India’s benchmarks open higher as tariff fears eases

India’s benchmark indexes opened higher on Tuesday as tariff worries eased after US President Donald Trump said that he may give “a lot of countries” breaks on reciprocal tariffs.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.39% at 23,751.5 as of 9:15 a.m. ISTm while the BSE Sensex gained 0.4% to 78,296.28.

Trump said on Monday that auto tariffs were imminent but not all of the threatened levies would be imposed on April 2, and some countries may get breaks.

US stocks advanced overnight.

Indian shares seen higher as foreign flows return

Asian shares were mixed on the day. All the 13 major sectors logged gains at the open.

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.7% each.

The Nifty has risen 5.6% in the past six sessions and erased its year-to-date losses, thanks to foreign capital inflows and hopes of a recovery in domestic economic momentum that has encouraged investors to buy beaten-down stocks.