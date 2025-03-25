AIRLINK 176.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
FFL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.62%)
HUBC 141.06 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 58.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
OGDC 224.09 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.71%)
PACE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PAEL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PPL 185.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.76%)
PRL 36.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
SEARL 99.05 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.42%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
SYM 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-5.41%)
WAVESAPP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,438 Increased By 83.9 (0.68%)
BR30 38,465 Increased By 340.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,744 Increased By 304.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 35,840 Increased By 136.9 (0.38%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s benchmarks open higher as tariff fears eases

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 09:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes opened higher on Tuesday as tariff worries eased after US President Donald Trump said that he may give “a lot of countries” breaks on reciprocal tariffs.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.39% at 23,751.5 as of 9:15 a.m. ISTm while the BSE Sensex gained 0.4% to 78,296.28.

Trump said on Monday that auto tariffs were imminent but not all of the threatened levies would be imposed on April 2, and some countries may get breaks.

US stocks advanced overnight.

Indian shares seen higher as foreign flows return

Asian shares were mixed on the day. All the 13 major sectors logged gains at the open.

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.7% each.

The Nifty has risen 5.6% in the past six sessions and erased its year-to-date losses, thanks to foreign capital inflows and hopes of a recovery in domestic economic momentum that has encouraged investors to buy beaten-down stocks.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s benchmarks open higher as tariff fears eases

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Oil prices little changed as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Read more stories