Pakistan

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

BR Web Desk Published 25 Mar, 2025 08:47am

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir’s mother has passed away, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As per a press release issued today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences over the passing of Gen Munir’s mother.

The PM expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, according to a PM Office press release.

Moreover, President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his deep grief, as per APP.

“We share the grief of General Syed Asim Munir over his mother’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani also prayed for the departed soul and extended his sympathies with the COAS.

“May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to General Asim Munir and his family,” the chairman said.

