PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 08:24am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence on Monday that the new potato seed production project, supported by the Republic of Korea, would significantly benefit farmers by providing them with high-quality seeds to boost productivity.

Speaking at a function to inaugurate the “Seed Potato Production and Aeroponics Complex” established in partnership with South Korea to improve local seed potato production through advanced technology, he said that the initiative would help reduce the reliance on imported potato seeds and save foreign exchange reserves.

The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with the Korean Programme on International Agriculture, has introduced a Seed Potato Complex to enhance crop output in Islamabad.

PARC, KOPIA to produce aeroponic potato seeds

This initiative, supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aims to enhance the production of local potato crops through innovative research and cutting-edge technology.

Sharif maintained that agriculture plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, with sixty-five percent of country’s population engaged in farming.

He lauded the hard work and dedication of local farmers, noting that they have the potential to achieve remarkable results with access to quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at affordable prices.

He underscored the need for manufacturing farm machinery domestically instead of relying on imports, and urged for increased productivity in other key crops such as cooking oil seeds, sugar, and cotton.

Sharif thanked the Republic of Korea for its cooperation in the Seed Potato Production and Processing Plant, highlighting the potential for collaboration in various sectors between the two countries.

He called for coordinated efforts between federal and provincial governments to provide agricultural inputs to farmers at reasonable rates, emphasising the importance of timely access to quality seeds, fertilisers, and medicines for agricultural development and increased exports.

Sharif also stressed the need to create a conducive environment for agriculture graduates to contribute to the sector’s growth and development.

He urged the Ministry for Food Security to prioritise the local manufacturing of agricultural machinery, including combined harvesters, and commended the researchers and scientists at the PARC for their efforts to advance agriculture in the country.

Sharif stressed the need for promoting small and medium enterprises in rural areas, improve storage and transportation facilities for fruits and vegetables, and focus on value addition to reduce reliance on imports.

He highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s livestock sector and called for collective efforts to drive progress and transformation in the agriculture sector.

In conclusion, Sharif reiterated the importance of hard work and dedication to enhance the agriculture sector and emphasised the need for concerted efforts to drive economic growth and prosperity in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

south korea Agriculture Farmers agriculture sector PARC Vegetable Pakistani farmers seeds PM Shehbaz Sharif Potato crop seeds potato seed production project manufacturing farm machinery Seed Potato Complex

