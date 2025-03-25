Aurangzeb leaves for China

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has left for China to attend Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025.

The Boao Forum for Asia will be held in Boao, in China’s southern province of Hainan, from March 25 to 28.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb will participate in various high-level discussions and sessions at the forum.

The finance minister will address the forums and sessions and will also clarify the economic scenario of the country. He will also meet with delegates and delegations from various countries participating in the conference. Meetings with officials from commercial and investment banks will also be held during the visit.

Meetings with senior Chinese officials are also part of the visit. Finance Minister Aurangzeb will also meet with selected international and Chinese media representatives.

