Mar 25, 2025
Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to send a large number of civil servants to a “surplus pool” in line with the federal government’s ongoing rightsizing exercise.

According to the directive of the Establishment Division to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a considerable number of civil servants are anticipated to be enlisted on surplus pool in the wake of ongoing drive of the federal government on rightsizing.

In order to make timely and efficient adjustment of surplus employees possible, it is requested that all available vacancies for direct recruitment in Ministry/ Division/ Departments may be reported to this office immediately on the specified format.

Rightsizing measures: govt to abolish 150,000 vacant posts, says Aurangzeb

The FBR has issued instructions to all Chief Collectors/ Directors General of Customs field formations, Collectors/ Directors of Customs field formations and Collector of Customs (Appeals/ Adjudication) on disposal of federal government employees in the surplus pool.

The FBR said that the information pertaining to Collectorates/ Directorates under the administrative jurisdiction of the respective Chief Collector/ Director General Offices may please be furnished to the Board. However, the offices of Collector (Appeal/Adjudi-cation) will furnish the information at their own.

It is requested to compile the information (number of vacancies against direct quota against promotion quota) pertaining to administrative jurisdiction and send the same to the Establishment Division, the FBR added.

