Pakistan Print 2025-03-25

APNS announces Eid holidays

Press Release Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: “Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr as per following:

In case the Eid falls on Monday March 31, 2025. There will be no morning newspapers on Tuesday, April 01, 2025 and Wednesday, April 02, 2025, whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Monday, March 31, 2025 and Tuesday, April 01, 2025 may bring out their edition on Wednesday, April 02, 2025, if they so desire. However, if Eid falls on Tuesday, April 01, 2025

There will be no morning newspapers on Wednesday, April 02, 2025 and Thursday, April 03, 2025, whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Tuesday, April 01, 2025 and Wednesday, April 02, 2025 may bring out their edition on Thursday, April 03, 2025, if they so desire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

