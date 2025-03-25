Return filing deadline extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date for filing of Sales Tax and Federal Excise return for the tax period of February, 2025 up to March 27, 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LT0s); Medium Taxpayers Office (MTO); Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs).

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations here on Monday, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005; the FBR has directed that the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of February, 2025 which was due on March 18, 2025 is hereby extended to March 27, 2025.

