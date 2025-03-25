PTA, FIA crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM cards

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has conducted a crackdown on Ufone franchise involved in illegal issuance of SIM cards.

According to PTA, the franchise was found guilty of issuing SIMs through unauthorised means. During the raid, authorities seized 496 digital fingerprint impressions, biometric verification system devices, two scanners, and one laptop.

The FIA team took all these items into custody as evidence. Additionally, the franchise owner was arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has now launched an investigation into the matter.

The PTA stated that this operation is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the biometric verification system and curb illegal SIM issuance in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025