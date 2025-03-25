Magistrates: PITB, PPRA conduct e-procurement training session

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), conducted e-procurement orientation and training session for judicial magistrates (senior civil judges) at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

According to the PITB, the session featured a comprehensive briefing on the PPRA legal framework by PPRA MD Waqar Azim, followed by an interactive discussion. The PITB e-procurement team provided an in-depth orientation of the system, offering hands-on training on its various modules.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the importance of e-procurement in modern governance, stating, “The implementation of e-procurement system enhances transparency, efficiency and accessibility in public procurement. By leveraging technology, we are simplifying processes and enabling a more competitive and inclusive environment for vendors,” he added.

The e-procurement system integrates modern techniques to streamline government procurement, allowing vendors to submit bids online from anywhere. This digital transformation ensures a more convenient, secure, and efficient procurement process, ensuring good governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025