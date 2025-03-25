Digital technology, AI, ICT development: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and ICT development, as discussed in a key meeting between Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance of digital transformation, e-governance, and smart cities, with Pakistan aiming to benefit from China’s expertise in these areas.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing digital development under the prime minister’s vision, stressing the need for technological collaboration to boost the country’s digital economy.

The discussion also covered educational opportunities for Pakistani students in China, including degree programmes in artificial intelligence and data science. Both countries expressed their intent to enhance training programmes, exchange initiatives, and capacity-building efforts in ICT and digital governance.

The Chinese ambassador assured full support for Pakistan’s digital growth, highlighting Beijing’s willingness to assist in ICT infrastructure development, cloud computing, and AI advancements.

Both sides agreed to continue their partnership to achieve Pakistan’s digital transformation goals.

