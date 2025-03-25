AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-25

KATI president recommends reforms to expand tax net

Recorder Report Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 06:51am

KARACHI: Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has recommended that tax reforms be introduced to expand the tax net, ensuring that sectors not yet covered are incorporated without placing additional strain on existing industries.

He praised the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) decision to reduce Pakistan’s tax target by Rs620 billion. Speaking on the issue, he said that lowering the tax target from Rs12.97 trillion to Rs12.35 trillion reflects the urgent need for economic stabilization, particularly in light of Rs600 billion revenue shortfall over the past eight months. He noted that this adjustment will ease undue pressure on industries while also providing some relief to the business community.

Naqi further emphasized that maintaining the tax-to-GDP ratio at 10.6 percent is a positive sign, but he urged the government to broaden the tax net and focus on pro-business policies to boost overall economic activity.

He also welcomed the forecasted drop in inflation from 12.5 percent to 7 percent, cautioning, however, that the real benefits would materialize only if production costs fell and raw material prices stabilized.

Naqi advised the government that efforts should be directed toward promoting industrial growth while avoiding the introduction of new taxes or mini-budgets that could further burden the business sector. He stressed that while sustaining the development budget is commendable, any spending cuts should be implemented in a manner that does not adversely affect industrial output or exports.

He concluded by expressing hope that ongoing negotiations with the IMF would safeguard Pakistan’s economic interests, ultimately leading to decisions that pave the way for both stability and growth in the industrial sector.

