Manufacturing of coaches for Railways: ICF signs accord with Chinese company

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Carriage Factory (ICF) has entered into an agreement with the Chinese company, Changchun Car Company, to manufacture a new generation of Chinese-designed coaches for Pakistan Railways (PR).

Senior PR officials informed Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi about this during his visit to ICF. The minister inspected various departments of the factory and received a detailed briefing on the production process, quality, and use of modern technology. The minister also reviewed the passenger coaches being manufactured at the facility.

The minister was informed that these coaches include advanced features such as air spring bogies, electric hot axle detection, improved ride quality, durability, and speed capabilities, with a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour.

Abbasi also directed the management of ICF to enhance the production capacity of the factory. The PR officials informed him that the factory is the largest industrial unit under Railways with capacity to produce 120 new passenger coaches annually.

The minister was informed that ICF was established in 1970 with the cooperation of the French company Alstom (formerly known as Linke Hofmann Busch). The purpose of the factory was to promote the local production of electric and diesel locomotives and coaches in Pakistan, reducing the reliance on imported machinery. Initially, German-style coaches were produced using technology transferred from Linke Hofmann Busch.

He was also briefed on the technology being transferred from China, under which Pakistan Railways is manufacturing its new coaches. He said modernization of the factory is crucial for the future of Pakistan Railways.

The minister met with Project Director Wulei during the visit and discussed increasing the factory’s production capacity. He emphasised the need to enhance the factory’s production capabilities so that Pakistan Railways can reduce its reliance on imports and become self-sufficient. The minister also issued instructions for measures to enhance the factory’s capacity.

Abbasi met with the factory’s workers and expressed pride in the workers and stated, “Our railway workers are our strength, and it is with their help that we run the railway system.”

The minister listened to the workers’ concerns and issued orders for the immediate resolution of their issues. He assured the workers that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure their welfare.

Abbasi praised the factory’s workforce and emphasised that the local transfer of technology and modernisation of the facility is critical for the future of Pakistan Railways. He assured full cooperation to further enhance the factory’s production, quality, and efficiency.

The minister also issued directives to the Director-General of Food to visit railway stations immediately and inspect the quality of food at station hotels and tuck shops, providing a detailed report.

