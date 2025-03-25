AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-25

Alkhidmat to sponsor education of 35 Palestinian students

Recorder Report Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 07:14am

KARACHI: A group of 35 Palestinian students has arrived in Pakistan to pursue higher education, with Alkhidmat Foundation covering their accommodation and academic expenses.

Seventeen students were received at Karachi airport by Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig and other senior officials. After a brief stay, they were sent to Islamabad, where they have been enrolled in medical and other academic programs at various educational institutions.

Alkhidmat, which is already supporting the education of 200 Palestinian students, has also arranged hostel accommodations for them. CEO Naveed Ali Baig emphasized the ongoing crisis in Palestine, calling the situation alarming. He reiterated Alkhidmat’s commitment to assisting Palestinian brothers and sisters, noting that the organization has dispatched 25 relief consignments to Gaza and launched the “Rebuild Gaza” campaign.

“Palestinians are facing immense hardships, and providing them with education at this critical time is a significant initiative,” Naveed stated. “Alkhidmat is honoured to take up this responsibility.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Alkhidmat Palestinian students

Comments

200 characters

Alkhidmat to sponsor education of 35 Palestinian students

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Read more stories