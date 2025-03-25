Alkhidmat to sponsor education of 35 Palestinian students

KARACHI: A group of 35 Palestinian students has arrived in Pakistan to pursue higher education, with Alkhidmat Foundation covering their accommodation and academic expenses.

Seventeen students were received at Karachi airport by Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig and other senior officials. After a brief stay, they were sent to Islamabad, where they have been enrolled in medical and other academic programs at various educational institutions.

Alkhidmat, which is already supporting the education of 200 Palestinian students, has also arranged hostel accommodations for them. CEO Naveed Ali Baig emphasized the ongoing crisis in Palestine, calling the situation alarming. He reiterated Alkhidmat’s commitment to assisting Palestinian brothers and sisters, noting that the organization has dispatched 25 relief consignments to Gaza and launched the “Rebuild Gaza” campaign.

“Palestinians are facing immense hardships, and providing them with education at this critical time is a significant initiative,” Naveed stated. “Alkhidmat is honoured to take up this responsibility.”

