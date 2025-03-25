AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Lahore Historical Heritage Revival

Anjum Ibrahim Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 06:13am

“One question: why didn’t Nawaz Sharif go to Saudi Arabia for the last ten days of Ramazan, as has been his practice?”

“I guess he didn’t have the time – officially the story was that he had heart issues and his doctor advised him against travel, but I reckon it was because he is now totally engrossed in his new portfolio as the patron in chief of the Lahore Historical Heritage Revival.”

“Where was it announced? Outside a naan tandoor?”

“Don’t be facetious anyway my question is if he found the time for aitekaaf when he was the prime minister….”

“Are you aware of the constitution?”

“Of course I am, but where does that come in?”

“If you had read the constitution, it is clearly stipulated that in the event that a prime minister is away from the country or is incapacitated – be it mentally or physically – his replacement would be….”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway who would be the replacement for the incumbent prime minister?”

“Anyway going back to Nawaz Sharif you reckon he is forgoing his religious yatra to Saudi Arabia this year not because of ill health but…”

“The one who looked visibly ill and frail is the President.”

“That is true, he could barely walk or even deliver the speech on 23 March and…”

“Yes I too noticed that, I guess the spirit of reconciliation hasn’t left him…”

“You being facetious again?”

“Hmmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

