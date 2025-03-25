AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-25

PTI criticises govt policies

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly criticised the government on Monday for detaining political leaders, activists, and journalists who express dissent.

In a statement issued here, the PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said that achieving political stability in the country would remain an uphill task as long as the government continues with its flawed policies.

He cautioned that using coercive tactics to suppress dissent would only worsen the unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan instead of resolving it.

Akram said that the challenges confronting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, particularly the political turmoil and terrorism cannot be effectively addressed through military actions and use of force.

He called for a more considerate strategy that encompasses socio-political reforms, economic growth, and a firm commitment to human rights, adding that addressing public grievances and fostering an inclusive democratic process is essential for sustainable peace. He also raised doubts about the potential for achieving enduring peace and prosperity in the two provinces ‘as long as the government continues to disregard the constitution and marginalise its citizens’.

He maintained that the country’s potential for greatness lies in its resources and youth, which can only be achieved through a democratic system that upholds the rule of law and respects public mandate.

He called upon the government to understand the sensitivity of the situation and free all political prisoners and activists held on ‘politically motivated charges’, stating that the government is not legitimate and lacks public support.

