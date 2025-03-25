Interim bail of IK’s wife extended in 7 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in seven cases registered against her in connection with November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in seven cases registered at Aabpara, Secretariat, Tarnol, Ramna, Margalla and Karachi Company police stations till May 5.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyers, Ansar Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court, which the court has approved.

The defence counsel also filed an application before the court seeking to issue an order to include his client in the investigation. The court after hearing the arguments extended the interim bail of the Bushra Bibi till May 5.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of PTI’s secretary general Salman Akram Raja in four cases registered against him in connection with the November 26 protest.

