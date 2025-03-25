US diplomat meets Gilani: ‘Mutual trust, respect should be defining principles of Pakistan-US relationship’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan wants to have better and constructive relations with all regional countries “despite bilateral challenges that afflict the region.”

He shared these views in a meeting with Natalie Baker, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Islamabad, on Monday.

“Mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual interests should be the defining principles” of the relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Gilani said.

Pakistan’s relations with the US constitute an important element of its foreign policy, and Pakistan has a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US, an official statement quoted Gilani as having said in the meeting.

“Our bilateral relationship is on an upward trajectory, and it is important to maintain the current positive momentum,” Gilani said, according to the statement.

The chairman Senate also acknowledged the vibrant role of Pakistani diaspora in the US and the importance of educational exchanges, the statement said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagement with the US, expressing hope for continued diplomatic collaboration and sustained bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, added the statement.

The Senate chief welcomed the new US administration under President Donald Trump’s leadership, and expressed hope for “continued improvement in bilateral relations with the newly formed government,” said the statement.

The US diplomat said that Pakistan is an important country and “President Trump has also appreciated Pakistan’s role in counter terrorism efforts.”

Baker acknowledged Gilani’s efforts for promoting peace and termed him “a champion of peace,” said the statement, adding that she also called for broadening trade and economic ties.

