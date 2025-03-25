AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-25

US diplomat meets Gilani: ‘Mutual trust, respect should be defining principles of Pakistan-US relationship’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan wants to have better and constructive relations with all regional countries “despite bilateral challenges that afflict the region.”

He shared these views in a meeting with Natalie Baker, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Islamabad, on Monday.

“Mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual interests should be the defining principles” of the relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Gilani said.

Pakistan’s relations with the US constitute an important element of its foreign policy, and Pakistan has a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US, an official statement quoted Gilani as having said in the meeting.

“Our bilateral relationship is on an upward trajectory, and it is important to maintain the current positive momentum,” Gilani said, according to the statement.

The chairman Senate also acknowledged the vibrant role of Pakistani diaspora in the US and the importance of educational exchanges, the statement said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagement with the US, expressing hope for continued diplomatic collaboration and sustained bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, added the statement.

The Senate chief welcomed the new US administration under President Donald Trump’s leadership, and expressed hope for “continued improvement in bilateral relations with the newly formed government,” said the statement.

The US diplomat said that Pakistan is an important country and “President Trump has also appreciated Pakistan’s role in counter terrorism efforts.”

Baker acknowledged Gilani’s efforts for promoting peace and termed him “a champion of peace,” said the statement, adding that she also called for broadening trade and economic ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani bilateral relations Pakistan and US Natalie Baker

Comments

200 characters

US diplomat meets Gilani: ‘Mutual trust, respect should be defining principles of Pakistan-US relationship’

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Read more stories