No compromise on Sindh’s interests: Sharjeel

APP Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 07:32am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will never make a compromise on Sindh’s interests and will never let any attempt to undermine the rights of the province.

In a statement, Memon stated that the PPP remains steadfast to protect the water rights of the province and will never allow any step that undermines its resources.

He emphasised that the PPP has always maintained a clear stance on water-related issues and will not yield to any pressure or political expediency in that regard.

Sharjeel Memon said that the president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Minister Sindh, and the Sindh government have delivered a clear message regarding the instant matter. He added that the Sindh Assembly has also passed a resolution on this matter, reflecting the aspirations of the people.

He emphasised that the PPP has always stood for truth and justice and will continue to do so in the future.

