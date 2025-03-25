Key infrastructure projects: Azerbaijan keen to invest $2bn, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed that Azerbaijan has expressed its intention to invest $2 billion in Pakistan, potentially impacting key infrastructure projects.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri in the chair at the Parliament house on Monday.

The committee discussed the current progress of Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) and (M-9) and development projects under the PSDP.

The National Highways Authority (NHA) chairman provided a detailed briefing to the committee on the project’s financial aspects and investment prospects.

He said that Azerbaijan expressed interest in investing $2 billion in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructure projects. He said that if the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) finances the M-6, Azerbaijan’s investment could be directed toward the M-10 Motorway.

The NHA chairman said that the estimated cost for constructing the M-6 Motorway stands at $1.2 billion. He said that M-6 Motorway would be completed in Five Phases, with the Islamic Development Bank showing keen interest in funding the first two sections.

“If the Islamic Development Bank provides funding for the M-6, Azerbaijan’s investment may be used for the M-10 Motorway,” he said.

He said that the bank’s fact-finding team visited Pakistan in February, and an appraisal mission is scheduled for April. He said that the amount of funding the bank will provide will be determined after the appraisal mission’s visit.

He said that a hybrid PC-1 will be developed for the M-6 project. He added that project would be offered to local companies under a public-private partnership model. If the public-private partnership model is not successful, the government will complete the project itself, he added.

The secretary Ministry of Planning along with the joint secretary Ministry of Finance briefed the committee about the disbursement of funds for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects in Balochistan for the fiscal year 2024-25. The briefing covered the allocation status, fund releases, and the progress of ongoing projects.

During the briefing Balochistan government officials revealed that the projects initiated in the province face unnecessary delays in release of funds that results in revision of projects cost which is ultimately faced by the province of Balochistan. The Balochistan government representatives urged timely provision of funds.

