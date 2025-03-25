AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-25

Key infrastructure projects: Azerbaijan keen to invest $2bn, Senate panel told

Naveed Butt Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed that Azerbaijan has expressed its intention to invest $2 billion in Pakistan, potentially impacting key infrastructure projects.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri in the chair at the Parliament house on Monday.

The committee discussed the current progress of Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) and (M-9) and development projects under the PSDP.

The National Highways Authority (NHA) chairman provided a detailed briefing to the committee on the project’s financial aspects and investment prospects.

He said that Azerbaijan expressed interest in investing $2 billion in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructure projects. He said that if the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) finances the M-6, Azerbaijan’s investment could be directed toward the M-10 Motorway.

The NHA chairman said that the estimated cost for constructing the M-6 Motorway stands at $1.2 billion. He said that M-6 Motorway would be completed in Five Phases, with the Islamic Development Bank showing keen interest in funding the first two sections.

“If the Islamic Development Bank provides funding for the M-6, Azerbaijan’s investment may be used for the M-10 Motorway,” he said.

He said that the bank’s fact-finding team visited Pakistan in February, and an appraisal mission is scheduled for April. He said that the amount of funding the bank will provide will be determined after the appraisal mission’s visit.

He said that a hybrid PC-1 will be developed for the M-6 project. He added that project would be offered to local companies under a public-private partnership model. If the public-private partnership model is not successful, the government will complete the project itself, he added.

The secretary Ministry of Planning along with the joint secretary Ministry of Finance briefed the committee about the disbursement of funds for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects in Balochistan for the fiscal year 2024-25. The briefing covered the allocation status, fund releases, and the progress of ongoing projects.

During the briefing Balochistan government officials revealed that the projects initiated in the province face unnecessary delays in release of funds that results in revision of projects cost which is ultimately faced by the province of Balochistan. The Balochistan government representatives urged timely provision of funds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE Senate panel Senator Quratulain Marri Key infrastructure projects

Comments

200 characters

Key infrastructure projects: Azerbaijan keen to invest $2bn, Senate panel told

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Read more stories