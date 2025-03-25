‘Academia should come up with advanced solutions’

FAISALABAD: The academia should come up with out-of-the-box solutions to cater the needs of modern era and address national and international challenges with the help of tangible research work and skilled manpower, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

Presiding over the Academic Council meeting, he said we must ensure scheme of studies that cater the regional, national and international needs to produce the skilled manpower equipped with modern trends.

He said that manpower having command over modern scientific knowledge is the need of the hour that will help the industry to develop on modern lines.

