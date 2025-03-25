Govt hospitals in Punjab: CM Maryam for free supply of medicines

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure immediate payment of dues of government hospitals. She further directed to take immediate steps for the provision of free medicine to the government hospitals. The Chief Minister chaired a special meeting to review administrative affairs of Mayo Hospital.

CM Punjab directed to display medicines list in every government hospital along with installing electronic boards for the list of medicines. She also directed to activate and highlight ‘Maryam Nawaz Complaint Counters’ in all government hospitals for the convenience of patients, besides providing mist fans in the open waiting areas.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a feedback will also be taken by calling the patients. She directed to provide chairs and benches in the waiting rooms. She also directed the relevant stakeholders to visit the hospitals on a daily basis and prepare a checklist report. More than one organization will prepare a checklist to know the actual situation of hospitals. The checklist will include doctors, staff attendance, free medicines, lab tests, biomedical equipment.

The CM also directed to ensure monitoring of the waiting lists for operations and tests in the public hospitals. Availability of parking facility, cafeteria and wheelchairs will also be checked on a daily basis.

