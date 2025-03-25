Severe drought threatens Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Large parts of southern Pakistan are facing severe to extreme drought conditions, according to the latest Drought Monitor report by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday.

The provinces of Balochistan and Sindh are particularly at risk, with the persistent lack of rainfall and rising temperatures worsening the situation.

The National Drought Monitoring & Early Warning Centre (NDMC) of the PMD has warned of an impending flash drought, citing long-term rainfall deficits and increasing heat in the coming months.

Water levels in major reservoirs, including Tarbela and Mangla dams, are also being closely monitored, as shortages could further exacerbate the crisis.

Authorities are urging stakeholders, particularly farmers and agriculturists, to take immediate precautionary measures to mitigate potential agricultural losses. The PMD has advised all concerned parties to stay updated with official weather reports.

