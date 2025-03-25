AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-25

NA panel says dissatisfied with performance of PNMC

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations, Monday, expressing serious displeasure with the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC) has said that despite over 16 meetings aimed at resolving the issues surrounding the council, no significant progress had been made.

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani voiced concerns over the PNMC’s lack of preparedness and transparency, which are critical for advancing healthcare standards.

One of the primary issues discussed was the ongoing problems within the Nursing Council, particularly in relation to the absence of senior representatives from the Council at the meeting. This lack of representation raised significant concerns, as the committee members stressed that the matter required immediate resolution. The committee expressed their dissatisfaction with the ongoing allegations against certain Members of the National Assembly to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and emphasised that these allegations must be investigated promptly.

The Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, Mustafa Kamal, strongly condemned the allegations, assuring the committee that a thorough investigation would take place.

In relation to the Nursing Council’s functioning, discussions also highlighted concerns about the accreditation of nursing colleges, with particular attention given to some institutions that were falsely certified. The committee brought attention to the issue of human trafficking related to non-accredited nursing colleges, a matter which the committee agreed should be urgently investigated. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had reportedly completed an accreditation report, and the committee urged the ministry to use this report to identify and act upon any fraudulent institutions.

In response, the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Mustafa Kamal, pledged that the ministry would take swift action to address the matter and clear any misunderstandings surrounding it.

The committee also discussed, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Compulsory Thalassemia Screening Bill, 2025” moved by Sharmila Faruqui.

