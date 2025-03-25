AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
World Print 2025-03-25

Many US firms expect Trump tariffs to push up prices: Fed

AFP Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

WASHINGTON: Businesses across the United States expect President Donald Trump’s tariff plans will force them to raise prices, with some already preemptively doing so, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

Trump’s administration has begun imposing both broad-based and targeted tariffs affecting top US trading partners including Canada, Mexico, and China, and has threatened to impose retaliatory levies against other countries from Aril 2.

Last month, after some tariffs on China went into effect, manufacturing firms told the US central bank that they were concerned about the possible impact “of looming trade policy changes,” according to the Fed’s Beige Book survey of economic conditions published Wednesday.

Since then, Trump has hiked tariffs on China from 10 percent to 20 percent, and imposed 25 percent levies — with some exemptions — against Mexico and Canada.

Contacts in most Fed districts said they “expected potential tariffs on inputs would lead them to raise prices, with isolated reports of firms raising prices preemptively,” according to the survey, which was completed on February 24. Trump’s plans to deport millions of undocumented workers has also had an effect on the US economy, with businesses in multiple Fed districts reporting that “rising uncertainty over immigration and other matters was influencing current and future labor demand.”

